Hilton Head man charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say

A Hilton Head man was charged Monday with uploading child sexual abuse material to the internet, police say.

John Neal, 78, was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

Neal was arrested Monday morning by Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage. Neal made the uploads over the past several months, Bromage said. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the SC Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Bromage said.

Neal was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon, according to the jail log.

The investigation is ongoing, Bromage said.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.