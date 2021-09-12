29-year-old charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Bluffton, police say

A Hardeeville man turned himself in after police say he assaulted a minor in Bluffton.

Billy Thomas, 29, of Hardeeville, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

The incident was first reported in July, according to Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Lt. Christian Gonzalez. Thomas turned himself in at the Bluffton Law Enforcement Center on Friday, Gonzalez said.

The investigation is ongoing, Gonzalez said.

If convicted of the felony, Thomas could face a fine, be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison or both, according to the S.C. Code of Laws.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.

