Crime & Public Safety
Family of four displaced after fire at their St. Helena Island home Saturday
A family of four was displaced after their home caught fire Saturday morning on St. Helena Island.
The Lady’s Island/St. Helena Fire District responded to a call about a house fire after the homeowners smelled the smoke and called 911 around 7 a.m., according to spokesperson Scott Harris.
“Upon arrival of our first truck, there was black smoke coming out of the front door,” Harris said.
Black smoke is indicative of a man-made object on fire and can be “extremely toxic,” according to Harris. In this case, the black smoke was coming from “materials in or part of the structure,” of the home, Harris said.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within an hour and a half, Harris said, and found the majority of the damage in the kitchen. There were no injuries, according to Harris. American Red Cross volunteers are helping the family find shelter, food and clothes, according to a press release.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Sunday morning, Harris said.
