Crime & Public Safety
Bluffton man sentenced to over 20 years after pleading guilty to 2017 drug charges
A Bluffton man pleaded guilty to attempting to sell illegal drugs to a police informant in 2017 and was sentenced to over 20 years in prison.
Edwin Jenkins, Jr., 33, of Bluffton, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, one count of distribution of heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the South Carolina attorney general’s office said in a press release.
Jenkins was charged in April 2017 after arriving at a location where he thought he would be selling heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two to a confidential informant, the press release said. Jenkins allegedly ran from police, the press release said, and dropped a bag with more than 57 grams of a “mixture containing fentanyl” before he was arrested. Jenkins was on parole for state charges at the time of his arrest, the press release said.
Jenkins was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison, the press release said. The 250 months would be followed up by a 96-month-long supervised release, a period of preliminary supervision after a prison sentence.
Comments