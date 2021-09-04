Police seek suspect in Friday road rage gunfire near Bluffton. What to know

Police are looking for a man accused of firing a gun at a woman in a road rage incident near Bluffton Friday evening.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a woman driving on Cape Jasmine Road in Pritchardville around 5 p.m. was threatened after she almost hit another car, according to a news release.

As she was driving, a car pulled out in front of her suddenly and she honked at it.

The driver of the car — a newer model white sedan — got out, drew a pistol and fired a shot at the woman’s car, the release said.

The woman said the car drove away in the direction of Gibbet Road toward May River Road.

As of Saturday morning, there has been no update on the identity of the suspect, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if they wish to remain anonymous.