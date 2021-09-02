Crime & Public Safety

Firefighters investigate cause of fire at unoccupied home behind Parris Island Gateway

Firefighters from the Burton Fire District were called to a single-family home engulfed in flames behind Parris Island Gateway on Coinbow Loop early Thursday morning.

Firefighters got the call around 4:22 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames, according to Burton Fire District Capt. Dan Byrne. The fire was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, Byrne said.

The home was too heavily damaged to determine the cause of the fire, but they believe no one was living there because it had no running electricity, Byrne said.

“We were concerned of ... squatters in there,” Byrne said.

Lanes between Coinbow Loop and Broad River Boulevard were closed for about an hour as firefighters worked to put out the flames, Byrne said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
