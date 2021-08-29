Crime & Public Safety

Bodies of brothers missing on Savannah River following boat crash found Sunday morning

The bodies of two brothers who were missing following a boat crash on Friday on the Savannah River were found early this morning, SC DNR Public Information Officer David Lucas said.

The brothers, identified as Joseph and Thomas Fox, were found around 8:30 a.m. by a “good samaritan” helping with the search, Lucas said. Their bodies were recovered by SC DNR.

The 21-foot center console boat was carrying seven people when it collided with a dredging vessel Friday night near Elba Island, Lucas said.

All seven passengers went into the water, according to a press release, and five passengers were rescued by crew members on the dredge. The five passengers were taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital with “fairly serious, but not life-threatening” injuries, Lucas said.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the brothers just before 10 p.m. Saturday and SC DNR took over the investigation, a petty officer said Sunday.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Because the dredge is a commercial vessel, Lucas said, the Coast Guard will be leading the investigation.

An autopsy for the brothers has not been scheduled, Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr. said.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service