Bodies of brothers missing on Savannah River following boat crash found Sunday morning

The bodies of two brothers who were missing following a boat crash on Friday on the Savannah River were found early this morning, SC DNR Public Information Officer David Lucas said.

The brothers, identified as Joseph and Thomas Fox, were found around 8:30 a.m. by a “good samaritan” helping with the search, Lucas said. Their bodies were recovered by SC DNR.

The 21-foot center console boat was carrying seven people when it collided with a dredging vessel Friday night near Elba Island, Lucas said.

All seven passengers went into the water, according to a press release, and five passengers were rescued by crew members on the dredge. The five passengers were taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital with “fairly serious, but not life-threatening” injuries, Lucas said.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the brothers just before 10 p.m. Saturday and SC DNR took over the investigation, a petty officer said Sunday.

Because the dredge is a commercial vessel, Lucas said, the Coast Guard will be leading the investigation.

An autopsy for the brothers has not been scheduled, Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr. said.