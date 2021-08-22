Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after it landed in the marsh Sunday

A driver was trapped in their vehicle after going off-road into the marsh in Beaufort early Sunday morning.

The fire department responded to a call of a vehicle in the marsh just after midnight Sunday, according to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department’s Facebook page. Firefighters from the department’s Battalion One were able to get the driver out by breaking a window in the back seat.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, the Facebook post said. The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort Police Department responded to the scene.

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating.

Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.
