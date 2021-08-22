Beaufort firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after it landed in the marsh Sunday

A driver was trapped in their vehicle after going off-road into the marsh in Beaufort early Sunday morning.

The fire department responded to a call of a vehicle in the marsh just after midnight Sunday, according to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department’s Facebook page. Firefighters from the department’s Battalion One were able to get the driver out by breaking a window in the back seat.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, the Facebook post said. The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort Police Department responded to the scene.

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating.

