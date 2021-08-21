Man arrested in Spartanburg, faces charges in Beaufort County sexual assault of minor

A man wanted in the sexual assault of a minor on St. Helena Island in July 2020 was arrested in Spartanburg on Friday night.

Larry Atchley, 66, was being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Saturday evening while awaiting a return to Beaufort County to face a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department had issued an alert asking for information about Atchley’s location earlier on Friday. The department received a tip on Atchley’s whereabouts and requested assistance from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details about the case were available on Saturday.

