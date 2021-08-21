Police seeking 2 men who shot woman and set Beaufort County mobile home on fire Friday

Two Beaufort County residents were shot at and their mobile home was set on fire late Friday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

A man and woman were in their home on Milledge Village Road in Burton when they heard a knock at the door around 10 p.m., the news release says. Two unidentified men, at least one of whom was wearing a mask, kicked open the door and fired several gunshots. One of the bullets struck the woman.

“After firing the shots, the subjects poured combustible liquid inside the home. After pouring the liquid, the subjects lit the home on fire,” the news release says.

The male resident, who was suffering from smoke inhalation, and the woman escaped from the fire through a window, according to the release. They were taken by Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services paramedics to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. At midday Saturday, the woman had been treated for a gunshot wound and released, and the man remained hospitalized.

Burton Fire District and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort firefighters put out the fire. They found an unconscious kitten during a search of the home.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“When they pulled her out, we didn’t think she was going to survive,” said Capt. Daniel Byrne, spokesman for the Burton Fire District.

The kitten was given oxygen and was alert when she was taken from the scene by Beaufort County Animal Control to a local veterinarian.

Investigators are looking for two suspects in the home invasion, shooting and arson. Anyone who has information may contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.