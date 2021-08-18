Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s volunteer, former pilot dies in Hilton Head gated community

A longtime Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office volunteer and former pilot died on Saturday in Hilton Head Plantation.

Joseph “Joe” Lynch, 87, of Hilton Head Island was one of two men found dead in unrelated incidents in Hilton Head gated communities on Saturday.

The other man, Jeffrey Kenyon, 50, Kingston, Mass., was found dead after midnight near Brams Point Road on Spanish Wells Plantation.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort County Coroner said there is no foul play suspected in either death.

Attempts to reach family members of Kenyon were unsuccessful.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Joe” Lynch worked as a front desk volunteer for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, according to his friend Mike Waters of Hilton Head.

The other volunteers called him “The Commissioner” for his length of service.

“He was a bit of a merry prankster,” Waters said. “He enjoyed making people laugh.”

Lynch was proud of his service as an Air Force bomber pilot during the Korean War, he said. He continued flying while on Hilton Head and drove a silver Jaguar with the plates “AVASHUN.”

Joseph “Joe” Lynch, of Hilton Head, previously served in the Air Force as a bomber pilot during the Korean War, according to friend Mike Waters. Mike Waters

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER







Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said Lynch was a sincere person who would never let a holiday go by without calling to check in.

According to Waters, Lynch would bring a bowl of candy every day he came to the Sheriff’s Office, customized with the favorite treats of specific employees, such as 1000 Grand chocolate bars for the custodian.

Lynch retired from volunteering in July because of underlying health issues.

“That’s what I already miss,” Waters said. “Knowing he was going to walk in the door and have some sort of silly story.”