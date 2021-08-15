Crime & Public Safety

Man found dead inside Hilton Head private community. Deputies investigating.

A man was found dead inside a Hilton Head gated community on Saturday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a suspicious car parked on Bram’s Point Road in the Spanish Wells Plantation community early Saturday evening, said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Deputies who responded found a man dead near the vehicle by bushes and a wall surrounding the resident’s property, Bromage said. Inside the vehicle, deputies found identification belonging to the deceased man, according to an alert from the Sheriff’s Office.

No signs of foul play were found, Bromage said, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

