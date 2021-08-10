Florida man found dead in vehicle along a Hardeeville highway. What we know

A man found dead in a vehicle on Friday in Hardeeville has been identified, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

Adam Effertz, 47, of Hollywood, Florida, was found dead in a vehicle on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m., according to a post on the Jasper County Coroner’s Office’s Facebook page. The vehicle was on the side of U.S. 17, just a few miles from the Chatham County line.

The Hardeeville Police Department is investigating, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr.

Police chief Sam Woodward of the Hardeeville Police Department could not immediately be reached on Tuesday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

