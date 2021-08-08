Beaufort speech pathologist takes plea deal and admits to insurance fraud

A Beaufort speech pathologist agreed to plead guilty on Thursday to health care fraud in federal court.

Amy Pinckney filed claims from 2006 until 2018 with Tricare, a health care program for uniformed service members managed by the Defense Health Agency, The Post and Courier reported.

Pinckney is believed to have filed claims for services that were never provided and billed group therapy sessions as if they were done one-on-one, totaling $150,000.

Pinckney is awaiting sentencing, but as part of her plea deal she agreed to pay a fine that will be set by a judge.

Pinckney could not be reached for comment by the Island Packet Sunday.

Pinckney’s speech-language pathology license was first issued on Sept. 19, 2000, according to the Division of Professional and Occupational Licensing Boards. She opened her private practice a year later, according to her LinkedIn page. Her license is set to expire in March 2023.