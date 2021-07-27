Crime & Public Safety

15-year-old Beaufort County teen still missing after more than 2 weeks, police say

A 15-year-old from Burton has been missing for more than two weeks since he left home, according to authorities.

Lawrence Deaver, 15, of Burton, was reported missing on July 14 by his grandmother Connie Rivers, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lawrence told his grandmother on July 9 that he was going to catch the bus to summer school at 8 a.m., Rivers told police in a report, but he never came home. When Rivers began looking for him, she told police her grandson’s bicycle was also missing.

She didn’t immediately report him missing because she was waiting to see if he would show up. Lawrence has run away before, Rivers told police in the report, but usually he returns home within a day.

Since he was reported missing, family members have received Facebook messages from Lawrence telling them that he is fine, but that neither they nor law enforcement would be able to find him, according to the police report.

A July 23 news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the agency received information Deaver was spotted recently on Roseida Road in Burton.

Deaver is 5 feet 10 inches tall. His grandmother said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and had on a blue and black backpack.

If anyone has seen Lawrence or knows where he is staying, they are urged to call 911, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

