Head of Security at Spanish Wells Plantation on Hilton Head arrested, officials say

The head of security at a Hilton Head gated community was arrested on charges of assaulting a security guard at a Bluffton community, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

David De La Rosa, 61, of Bluffton, security head for Spanish Wells Plantation, was charged with assault and battery in the third degree on Tuesday, according to the jail log. De La Rosa is accused of assaulting a security officer at Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton at 3:20 p.m. on July 11, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Bromage declined to provide further details about the case.

An officer at the Spanish Wells Plantation security office declined to comment or provide his name.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette do not typically publish mugshots or identify people arrested on misdemeanor charges unless they are people that are in positions of public trust.

The incident was investigated on Monday, according to Bromage, and an arrest warrant was obtained. De La Rosa turned himself in on Tuesday, Bromage said.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.