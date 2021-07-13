Crime & Public Safety

Police search for suspect in an armed robbery at a St. Helena Island dollar store

This story will be updated.

Police are searching for a man who robbed a dollar store on St. Helena Island Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to calls about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store on Sea Island Parkway before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in the robbery, and witnesses told police the robber was a male with a handgun, according to the alert.

Residents and drivers in the area of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island can expect to see police there over the next several hours, according to the alert.

A robbery is a targeted attack, and there is no perceived safety threat, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said, but the suspect should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service