Police search for suspect in an armed robbery at a St. Helena Island dollar store

This story will be updated.

Police are searching for a man who robbed a dollar store on St. Helena Island Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to calls about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store on Sea Island Parkway before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in the robbery, and witnesses told police the robber was a male with a handgun, according to the alert.

Residents and drivers in the area of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island can expect to see police there over the next several hours, according to the alert.

A robbery is a targeted attack, and there is no perceived safety threat, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said, but the suspect should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.