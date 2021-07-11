Crime & Public Safety
A juvenile suspect is detained after a stabbing at a Hilton Head convenience store
A person was stabbed Saturday evening at a gas station on Hilton Head Island, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies responded to a call about a stabbing victim at Hilton Head Hospital at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place approximately 20 minutes earlier inside a Circle K gas station and convenience store on Lagoon Road.
A suspect fled the gas station after the stabbing in a brown Cadillac, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect’s name was not mentioned in the press release because he is a minor. He was found later, lying down inside the Cadillac in a parking lot nearby, according to the press release.
He was detained by police and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.
The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the victim, who is male, or describe the severity of the victim’s injuries.
