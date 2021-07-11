A juvenile suspect is detained after a stabbing at a Hilton Head convenience store

A person was stabbed Saturday evening at a gas station on Hilton Head Island, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies responded to a call about a stabbing victim at Hilton Head Hospital at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place approximately 20 minutes earlier inside a Circle K gas station and convenience store on Lagoon Road.

A suspect fled the gas station after the stabbing in a brown Cadillac, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect’s name was not mentioned in the press release because he is a minor. He was found later, lying down inside the Cadillac in a parking lot nearby, according to the press release.

He was detained by police and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the victim, who is male, or describe the severity of the victim’s injuries.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.