Beaufort officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. Then someone shot at them

A 44-year-old man allegedly shot at police officers multiple times Sunday night while they were responding to a 911 hang-up call, a Beaufort Police Department news release said.

Two officers responded to a home on Bostick Circle around 8 p.m. after the suspect, Daniel Bridwell, called 911 but hung up without providing any information, according to the news release.

When police got to Bridwell’s home, another occupant said she heard a gunshot come from his second-story bedroom but she couldn’t get a response from behind his closed door.

The officers entered the home in an attempt to check on Bridwell.

They called to him from outside the bedroom and almost immediately after officers approached the door, Bridwell allegedly fired two shots from a .45 caliber handgun, the release said. The gunfire narrowly missed both officers.

After getting in a safer position, the officers continued to call out to Bridwell but he did not answer and remained barricaded behind the door.

Several minutes later, Bridwell jumped from his bedroom window and allegedly fired another gunshot into his room from outside the home, the release said.

He dropped the gun and tried to run, but was arrested in front of the home, then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to be treated for the injuries he sustained during the fall from the window, according to the release.

Bridwell will be charged with attempted murder after he is released from the hospital, the news release said.

No officers were injured in the shooting and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.