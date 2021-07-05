Bluffton family’s home and 2 vehicles damaged in July 4th fire. No injuries reported

Bluffton firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at a family’s home Sunday night when they found something much larger.

The fire had spread from the first vehicle into a second car and then into their house on Phoenix Road off Simmonsville Road, a Bluffton Township Fire District news release said.

Two fire engines were initially dispatched around 9:30 p.m. then joined by more first responders, including the Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County EMS.

No injuries were reported and American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The fire department’s Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.