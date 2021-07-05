Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton family’s home and 2 vehicles damaged in July 4th fire. No injuries reported

Bluffton firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at a family’s home Sunday night when they found something much larger.

The fire had spread from the first vehicle into a second car and then into their house on Phoenix Road off Simmonsville Road, a Bluffton Township Fire District news release said.

Two fire engines were initially dispatched around 9:30 p.m. then joined by more first responders, including the Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County EMS.

No injuries were reported and American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The fire department’s Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service