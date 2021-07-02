Crime & Public Safety
Bluffton man charged with criminal sexual conduct, accused of assaulting a minor in May
A Bluffton man was charged Wednesday with a May sexual assault of a teenager.
Thien Pham, 45, of Bluffton, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center’s Inmate Inquiry System. The minor was between the ages of 14 and 16, the records showed.
The incident was initially reported in early May, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage. After an investigation, deputies obtained a warrant and found Pham at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Bluffton. He was transferred to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was awaiting a bond hearing.
If convicted, Pham could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the S.C. Code of Laws.
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673
