Bullet hits window of upscale Bluffton clothing store. No one injured, police say

Shots fired Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a shopping center in Bluffton hit the front window of an upscale clothing store, police say.

Deputies responded to reports of at least one shot fired around 3:30 p.m. at Hilton Head Village shopping center near Tanger Outlets 2, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this point, we’re unsure exactly what it was, whether it could have been accidental, whether it could have been someone potentially shooting,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

No injuries were reported, and the shooters left the area before police arrived, according to the alert.

One bullet hit the front window of the Palmetto Moon store but did not go through the glass. At least one projectile was found, according to Bromage.

“The intentions of whoever it was that discharged the firearm are unknown at this time,” Bromage said.

