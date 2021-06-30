Tens of thousands in electronics stolen from boats in latest Hilton Head boathouse break-in

Burglars broke into 17 boats and stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment last week in another break-in at Hilton Head Island’s well-known Skull Creek Boathouse, according to police.

On the afternoon of June 21, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Skull Creek Boathouse on Squire Pope Road after a report that navigation systems had been stolen from several boats, a police report said.

Maj. Bob Bromage, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said burglars stole 23 items of electronics, mostly GPS systems, worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The boathouse was last burglarized on March 21, when 25 boats were entered and at least $51,000 worth of Garmin GPS systems and electronics were taken.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the two break-ins are linked, Bromage said.

The report states the boathouse gave police video surveillance to be processed.

A Bluffton-based manager of one of the boats stolen from in March told the Island Packet newspaper that GPS systems and other electronics are in high demand because COVID-19 has slowed shipping of the units from China.