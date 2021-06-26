Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting outside Bluffton apartments

A shooting outside of a Bluffton apartment building Friday afternoon led to the arrest of a woman for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Leshaye Ronisha Stevenson, 25, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 4:48 p.m.

Stevenson allegedly fired several shots from a handgun at a man, who sustained a minor grazing wound, said Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. He described the situation as a domestic incident.

Stevenson was not injured and no additional injuries or property damage was reported.

The shooting occurred outside at Vista View Apartments, 39 Haigler Blvd., which Stevenson lists as her address.

Stevenson left the scene after the shooting, Bromage said. Deputies arrested her about 45 minutes later in a traffic stop.

As of Saturday, Stevenson remained at the Beaufort County Detention Center.