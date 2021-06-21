‘Stay Calm’: Advice to swimmers after 4 people rescued from the water over the weekend

Strong winds and rough currents on Sunday left two kayakers by the Broad River Bridge and two people on boogie boards between Hunting and Harbor islands in need of rescue.

The two women on kayaks were not injured, according to Burton Fire District spokesperson Capt. Dan Byrne.

“(They) just went out paddling and couldn’t get back because of the wind, current and rough waters,” Byrne said.

Beaufort Water Search and Rescue (BWSAR) launched two boats from the Broad River boat landing to rescue both kayakers, Byrne said.

“Kayakers should take a VHF radio to call the Coast Guard for help on channel 16 if they ever need it,” Skipper Clay Emminger from BWSAR said.

#BurtonFD @BeaufortSC_EMS assisted Beaufort Water Search & Rescue who rescued two kayakers by the Broad River who were unable to return to shore due to wind, current, & rough waters. This was the 2nd water rescue call today for BWSR involving people unable to return to shore. pic.twitter.com/ynyMhizYtu — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) June 20, 2021

BWSAR, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded.

Father and son

Earlier, two people on boogie boards were rescued from the water due to currents on Hunting Island, according to Byrne.

A father and son were between Hunting Island and Harbor islands and were carried approximately 400 yards from shore, Emminger said.

“I’m just glad they had the boogie boards to hold onto,” Emminger said.

Fripp Island Sea Rescue pulled them to safety, according to Emminger, and both refused treatment when they returned to shore.

BWSAR, Lady’s Island Fire District, Fripp Island Fire Department and Fripp Island Sea Rescue responded to the call.

Emminger advised anyone in or on the water who needs help to stay calm.

“There’s so many people out there,” he said, “someone will see you and get you the help you need.”

But before heading into the water, he said, pay attention to the weather.