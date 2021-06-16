Crime & Public Safety

Police arrest Hardeeville man accused of sexual assault and kidnapping

Police in Hardeeville arrested a 21-year-old man accused of sexual assault and kidnapping Tuesday evening.

Vincent Alexander Perkins Jr. faces felony charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The arrest followed a call law enforcement received over the weekend with information on the alleged assault of a female victim, which took place in the area of 1st Street in Hardeeville, according to the release.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest, and Perkins was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, records show.

Information on Perkins’ bond was not immediately available.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

Why we did this story:

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers are making an effort to update stories we’ve published where criminal charges were filed. Criminal charges mean law enforcement had probable cause to arrest someone, but a court decides on a person’s guilt and conviction. If our newspaper has written about a crime where charges were brought, we want to use public records to show what happened in that case. If you think a crime story featuring you or someone you know needs updating, email jshore@islandpacket.com or newsroom@islandpacket.com.

Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson joined The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette as a projects reporter in 2019, after graduating from Brown University. His work has won Rhode Island and South Carolina Press Association awards for education and investigative reporting. He previously worked as an intern at The Washington Post and the Investigative Reporting Workshop in Washington D.C. Lucas hails from central Pennsylvania and speaks Spanish and Portuguese.
