Police arrest Hardeeville man accused of sexual assault and kidnapping

Police in Hardeeville arrested a 21-year-old man accused of sexual assault and kidnapping Tuesday evening.

Vincent Alexander Perkins Jr. faces felony charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The arrest followed a call law enforcement received over the weekend with information on the alleged assault of a female victim, which took place in the area of 1st Street in Hardeeville, according to the release.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest, and Perkins was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, records show.

Information on Perkins’ bond was not immediately available.

