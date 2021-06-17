Inmate dies in custody at Beaufort County Detention Center. Here’s what we know

A 40-year-old inmate at the Beaufort County Detention Center died from suicide June 9, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

A correctional officer found the inmate in his cell, according to a police report. The inmate had been facing charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, nonviolent burglary and resisting arrest.

Deputies responded to the Beaufort County Detention Center around 7:15 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage. When deputies arrived, Beaufort County EMS and Beaufort/Port Royal Fire personnel were attempting to revive the inmate.

First responders called the inmate’s time of death at 7:55 p.m.

Another corrections officer had spoken to the inmate earlier at 6:50 p.m. while collecting dinner trays.

Beaufort’s Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety Phil Foot said that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating and said he could not comment until the investigation is complete.

An autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Deputy Coroner Debbie Youmans said.

The Island Packet generally does not identify those who die by suicide.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How to help someone showing warning signs of suicide Suicide is complex. Mental disorders and/or substance abuse have been found in 90% of people who have died by suicide. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a death, according to The National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Here are some of the warning signs that someone you know may be considering harming themselves: Talking about wanting to die



Looking for a way to kill or harm oneself



Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose



Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain



Talking about being a burden to others



Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs



Acting anxious, agitated or reckless What to do if someone you know exhibits any warning signs of suicide: Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them or on the phone with them to keep them talking. Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Bring the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional