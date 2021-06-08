Crime & Public Safety
Kayakers rescue woman who jumped from Broad River bridge near Beaufort, police say
Kayakers pulled a woman from the water underneath the Broad River bridge near Port Royal Tuesday morning.
The woman jumped from the bridge just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage. She parked her small SUV on the eastbound lane of S.C. 170 heading toward Beaufort before jumping from the bridge.
The woman was pulled from the water by kayakers who were passing through at the time. She did not have any injuries, according to Bromage, and was take to a local hospital for evaluation.
The Burton Fire Department along with the Sheriff’s Office responded.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How to help someone showing warning signs of suicide
Suicide is complex.
Mental disorders and/or substance abuse have been found in 90% of people who have died by suicide. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a death, according to The National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Here are some of the warning signs that someone you know may be considering harming themselves:
Talking about wanting to die
Looking for a way to kill or harm oneself
Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain
Talking about being a burden to others
Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
Acting anxious, agitated or reckless
What to do if someone you know exhibits any warning signs of suicide:
Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them or on the phone with them to keep them talking.
Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).
Bring the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
