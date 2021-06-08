Kayakers rescue woman who jumped from Broad River bridge near Beaufort, police say

Suicide is complex.

Mental disorders and/or substance abuse have been found in 90% of people who have died by suicide. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a death, according to The National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Here are some of the warning signs that someone you know may be considering harming themselves:

Talking about wanting to die



Looking for a way to kill or harm oneself



Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose



Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain



Talking about being a burden to others



Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs



Acting anxious, agitated or reckless

What to do if someone you know exhibits any warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them or on the phone with them to keep them talking.

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

Bring the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional