1 hospitalized after 30-person fight on Daufuskie over Memorial Day weekend, police say

A fight involving 30 people at a popular marina located on Daufuskie Island over Memorial Day weekend sent one man to the emergency room, according to police.

On Saturday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 4:20 p.m. of a brawl at the Freeport Marina with many intoxicated participants, a Sheriff’s Office report states.

First reported by FITS News, the fight reportedly began after someone moved another person’s boat rope to a different cleat.

While en route to the marina, deputies asked officers with the Coast Guard and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to stop individuals who were in the fight from leaving the marina.

Two boats were stopped.

The groups on each boat gave differing accounts to police about what happened, and neither side wanted to press charges against the other, the report said.

After interviewing everyone involved, a deputy determined that a man from one of the boats moved the boat tie of a third party. However, because of intoxication and confusion, the accounts of the people on the two boats were in conflict.

A push led to punches. One man fell into the water at the dock and cut his right arm on dockside barnacles. Another broke his right ankle and later was taken to the emergency room.

The Sheriff’s Office report said the agency believes two men were the “primary aggressors.” Maj. Bob Bromage with the agency said Wednesday the investigation is still active.