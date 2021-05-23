Sunday morning shooting in Ridgeland bar leaves one man injured

A shooting Sunday morning at a bar in Ridgeland left one man injured and refusing to answer questions from the police, according to officials.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s office responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 a.m. at Sports BaBa Bar in Ridgeland, where they found one man was shot in the shoulder, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby.

The victim refused to answer questions from the police and was transported to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Jasper County Criminal Investigations Division at (843) 726-7779.

