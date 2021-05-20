Police say Hardeeville woman attacked ex-boyfriend’s camper with a bat ... and then a car

A Hardeeville woman accused of beating her ex-boyfriend’s camper with a bat and then trying to drive her car over him has been charged with attempted murder.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after Rosalind Davis, 54, drove to the site of her ex-boyfriend’s camper on April 18, according to a police report. Davis got out of her car to beat the camper with a bat while the former boyfriend slept inside. The two used to live together, police said in the report.

After Davis bashed the camper, she began hitting his vehicle as well, the report said. The man walked outside and began filming the woman, and Davis got in her car to ram the side of the camper, according to the report. He jumped inside the camper to avoid being hit.

Davis was arrested and charged on May 10 and released on bond the next day. If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder charge.

Davis did not respond to a request for comment.