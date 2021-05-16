Man arrested after another is critically injured in a Ridgeland gas station shooting

A man sustained critical injuries after a shooting at a BP gas station in Ridgeland, according to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was critically injured and another was arrested in a shooting at a Ridgeland gas station on Saturday evening, according to police.

Malik Bostick, 23, of Ridgeland was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and failing to stop for blue lights after his car ran out of gas while speeding on U.S. 17, according to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said that a deputy was in the area when he heard shots fired and was able to locate a person running away from the scene with a weapon.

Police found two weapons in the car. According to the press release, a passenger was transported to the Ridgeland Police Department and questioned.

The victim was transported to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah to treat critical injuries to his head and leg, according to the press release.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call Investigator Daniel Litchfield or John Croft with the Ridgeland Police Department at (843)726-7530.