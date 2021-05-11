Wife of man killed in Hilton Head bridge crash sues driver’s estate, alleges negligence

Two lawsuits filed by a survivor of the head-on crash that killed three young people on May 1 allege that the driver of the pickup truck was grossly intoxicated and speeding in the wrong direction on the Hilton Head Island bridges when he ran into a sedan carrying five people.

The survivor, Bridgett Green, was in the sedan driven by her husband, Jonathan Green, who was killed. She has sued the estate of Tyler Carroll, the pickup driver, who was also killed.

The crash sent the pickup off the bridge on U.S. 278 between Bluffton and Pinckney Island, and the truck was submerged in the water below by the time police arrived. S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

The personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits, filed Tuesday and first reported by FitsNews, say Bridgett Green suffered permanent injuries. They allege that Carroll, 23, of Ridgeland, had “consumed a large number of alcoholic drinks at several different establishments” and was driving on the wrong side of the road when he crashed head-on into the sedan.

Jordan Johnson, a 21-year-old art therapy student at Converse College, was a passenger in the backseat of the sedan and was also killed in the collision.

Lucian Reynolds, Jonathan Green’s 22-year-old sister, was injured. She was in stable but critical condition on Saturday at Memorial Medical Health Center in Savannah, Tabor Vaux, a personal injury lawyer representing Green in the case, told the Island Packet. A third passenger was also injured and taken to the Savannah hospital.

According to Vaux, “there is more coming.”