Woman charged in shooting at Hilton Head strip club that left 1 injured, police say

Police charged a Bluffton woman in a Hilton Head Island strip club shooting early Saturday morning that left another woman injured.

Danielle Carpenter, 25, of Bluffton faces one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 1:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club of Hilton Head on Dunnagans Alley.

A woman was shot outside of the club. The victim was taken to Hilton Head Hospital then flown to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah.

Deputies spoke with witnesses and came to believe Carpenter shot the woman. Carpenter left after the shooting, the release said.

She was later pulled over in a traffic stop after the Sheriff’s Office put out an alert to look out for her car.

Carpenter was charged and arrested, and police said they found a gun after searching the car.

She is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, and a bond has not yet been set.