Hwy 170 blocked near Beaufort County line due to downed power lines, sheriff’s office says

RockHill

All lanes of Highway 170 are blocked near the Jasper/Beaufort County line due to a downed tree and power lines in the roadway, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nixle alert Saturday around noon.

South Carolina Department of Transportation and power crews are on the way to the scene. Bluffton Police are redirecting traffic from Hwy 170 at Hwy 46. Drivers can expect delays.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.