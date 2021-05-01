Two taken to hospital after rollover crash in Port Royal, officials say

At least two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a two-car crash at the intersection of Baynard Road and Savannah Highway in Port Royal, a Facebook post by the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department said.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. One vehicle is reported to have rolled over six times.

Photographs in the Facebook post depict Savannah Highway lanes blocked as emergency responders tend to a totaled Land Rover Discovery SUV.

As of 10:18 a.m., crews were still on the scene, and lanes were still blocked. It’s unclear whether the crash has been cleared. Officials from the fire department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Port Royal Police Department — which all responded to the crash, according to the Facebook post — could not immediately be reached by phone Saturday.