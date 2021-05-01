Crime & Public Safety

Two taken to hospital after rollover crash in Port Royal, officials say

At least two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a two-car crash at the intersection of Baynard Road and Savannah Highway in Port Royal, a Facebook post by the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department said.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. One vehicle is reported to have rolled over six times.

Photographs in the Facebook post depict Savannah Highway lanes blocked as emergency responders tend to a totaled Land Rover Discovery SUV.

As of 10:18 a.m., crews were still on the scene, and lanes were still blocked. It’s unclear whether the crash has been cleared. Officials from the fire department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Port Royal Police Department — which all responded to the crash, according to the Facebook post — could not immediately be reached by phone Saturday.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. She has won South Carolina Press Association awards for enterprise reporting, in-depth reporting and food writing.
  Comments  
