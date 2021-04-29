Hilton Head man surrenders to police after barricaded standoff following domestic incident

A Hilton Head Island man surrendered to police on Thursday afternoon after an hours-long standoff following a domestic violence incident.

Thomas Akeem Bryan III, 33, of Hilton Head was charged with domestic violence in the second degree and kidnapping, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Bryan also was wanted on a probation violation.

Deputies arrived around 10 a.m. at a home on Rasta Drive. They were responding to a report of domestic violence earlier in the morning.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies including the SWAT response team are at OakView at Sterling Pointe Drive and Oakview Road on Thursday, April 29, 2021, on Hilton Head Island for a man barricaded inside a home. Drew Martin

Bryan barricaded himself and a woman inside the home on Rasta Drive. A negotiator with the Sheriff’s Office “established contact” with Bryan, and he let the woman come out after nearly two hours.

She was taken to Hilton Head Hospital, where she was still being treated on Thursday afternoon.

The negotiations to get Bryan to leave the home were unsuccessful, however, and Bromage said a tactical team “apprehended” him around 2:30 p.m.

Bryan was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

