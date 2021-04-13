Driver dead in Monday evening crash on I-95 in Jasper County is 25-year-old Georgia man

Cary police are investigating a fatal motorcyle crash that happened Monday in the area of Connemara Drive. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A driver died Monday night after his Honda collided with a semi-truck on I-95 near the Georgia-South Carolina border.

Freddie Holmes Jr., 25, of Pooler, Georgia, died on impact, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the 2.5-mile marker when the 2006 Honda Accord collided with an 18-wheeler, causing it to overturn, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

This appears to be the sixth auto fatality in Jasper County in 2021, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with help from the Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

An autopsy is not scheduled at this time, Aiken said.