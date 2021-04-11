Crime & Public Safety

1 injured in crash on U.S. 278 near Pinckney Island boat landing, police say

One person was injured in a single-car crash on U.S. 278 near Pinckney Island boat landing Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell, the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. and involved a Chevy Silverado. It blocked the left lane of traffic headed onto Hilton Head Island for more than an hour, before being cleared shortly before 5:30 p.m. It is unclear how the crash occurred or whether the injured person was a driver or passenger.

The injured person was taken to the hospital, police said. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said he did not have information on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service