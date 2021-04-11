1 injured in crash on U.S. 278 near Pinckney Island boat landing, police say

One person was injured in a single-car crash on U.S. 278 near Pinckney Island boat landing Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell, the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. and involved a Chevy Silverado. It blocked the left lane of traffic headed onto Hilton Head Island for more than an hour, before being cleared shortly before 5:30 p.m. It is unclear how the crash occurred or whether the injured person was a driver or passenger.

The injured person was taken to the hospital, police said. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said he did not have information on the extent of the person’s injuries.