Separate Easter Sunday fires damage Hilton Head home, two-story building

Separate fires on Hilton Head Island damaged one home and gutted another building on Easter Sunday, according to a news release from Hilton Head Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries reported in either fire, but the family living in one home was displaced.

Crews responded to the first fire around 9 a.m. Sunday on Wright Place on Hilton Head’s north end.

The fire had spread from the cooking area to the rest of the mobile home, according to the news release.

Two people who were inside safely evacuated, but cannot stay in the home, which was significantly damaged. The Red Cross is providing aid.

The fire was contained around 10:37 a.m., according to the news release.

A fire on Easter Sunday damaged a home on Wright Place on Hilton Head Island’s north end. Two occupants evacuated safely. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue

Later Sunday, crews responded to a call of a possible brush fire on Muddy Creek Road near the Cross Island Parkway around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found a two-story building on fire.

They searched the building for occupants, but no one was found inside. There were no injuries reported in the fire, according to the news release.

Fire crews fought the fire from inside and outside the building, and it was under control around 10:30 p.m., the release said.

The cause of the second fire is under investigation.

Were you or a family member affected by either of the Easter Sunday fires? Reach out to kkokal@islandpacket.com if you’d like to speak with a reporter.