‘A couple of loud bangs.’ Firefighters douse debris fire before flames reach Beaufort home

Firefighters respond to a call on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, as black smoke billows from a large debris pile at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort.

A fire at a Beaufort property turned the clear blue sky black with billowing smoke on Easter Sunday, but Burton Fire District firefighters knocked down the flames before the blaze reached a nearby home.

“The report was a large amount of black smoke in the area of Walmart,” Battalion Chief Matt Maichel of the Burton Fire District said at the scene of the initial 2:30 p.m. fire call.

A fire erupted in a large debris pile consisting of rubber items, scrap metal, appliances, wooden pallets and other material at a trailer home in the vicinity of 92 Broad River Blvd. near its intersection with Parris Island Gateway.

Firefighters had it under control in 5 minutes and out in 30 as a resident of the area and then a deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office directed traffic on Broad River Boulevard.

Flames came within 10 to 15 feet of the home, but no personal property was damaged, Maichel said.

Two engines and the battalion chief responded to the fire.

It was unclear how the fire started, Maichel said.

“The homeowner stated he was inside and heard a couple of loud bangs and came outside,” Maichel said.

The homeowner, who declined to comment, watched as firefighters doused the flames and a nearby oak tree with water.