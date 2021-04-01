Crime & Public Safety

15 year old detained after making threats to May River High School, Bluffton police say

A 15-year-old male student was detained by Bluffton Police Department Thursday due to a reported threat to May River High School, according to a news release.

The student was interviewed as he was dropped off at school Thursday and then detained and charged with “student threats.” The student, who was not named by the police, was released to his parent.

“I am grateful for the students who came forward,” Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price said.

“I am reminding all students and others to do the same if they ever hear about a threat. Law enforcement will investigate all threats to public safety. Every threat is serious, every time. “

In the 2019-2020 school year, there were 36 calls to service or criminal incidents at May River High School recorded by the Bluffton Police Department, according to public records obtained by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Three of those calls were for a “school disturbance.” Other calls included:

