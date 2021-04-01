Third victim from March 25 car crash in Ridgeland identified by coroner

The third person killed in a three-vehicle car crash at U.S. 17 and Smiths Crossing in Ridgeland on March 25 has been identified, Jasper County coroner Willie P. Aiken said Wednesday evening.

James Wolf, of Ridgeland, died at Coastal Carolina Hospital on March 25 after the burgundy 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis he was riding in was struck head-on by a silver 2007 F-350 Ford and trailer.

According to police, the Ford was heading north on U.S. 17 around 7:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a gold 2003 Honda Accord, then crossed both southbound lanes and hit the Marquis.

Two passengers in the Marquis died at the scene, police said. They were identified as Jennifer Mulligan, 59, and Anthony White, 43, both of Ridgeland. Another passenger was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition as of Wednesday, Sgt. Tim East of Ridgeland Police told The Island Packet.

The Honda driver had also been taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Last week, Ridgeland Police Chief Richard Woods said the crash was the “worst we have had in many years.”

East said Ridgeland Police are still investigating, and that no one has been arrested. He said multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, including the State Transport Police, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Highway Patrol.