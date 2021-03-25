2 dead after morning crash on US 17 in Jasper County, coroner says

A car crash at U.S. 17 and Smiths Crossing in Ridgeland on Thursday morning left two people dead, the Jasper County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Ridgeland Police Chief Richard Woods declined to provide details about the crash other than that it caused “multiple fatalities.” Photos posted on Facebook by a witness around 8 a.m. Thursday appear to show emergency vehicles lined up on the side of the road. Woods said the police department would release details later.

Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken said only one of the victims has been identified, and the next of kin has not been notified. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell could not immediately provide information Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.