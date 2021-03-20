Crime & Public Safety
S.C. Highway 170 reopens in Bluffton after head-on collision blocks both lanes
An accident temporarily blocked both lanes of S.C. Highway 170 near Heritage Parkway in Bluffton on Saturday evening.
Both lanes of Okatie Highway have since reopened, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
First responders worked to clear the crash near the entrance to Heritage at New Riverside, about a mile from the traffic circle.
The accident was a head-on collision between two vehicles, according to Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz.
No major injuries were reported, he said.
