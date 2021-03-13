Bluffton man arrested, charged with allegedly grabbing child at gated community pool

A Bluffton man was arrested Monday and charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor in the third degree after he allegedly grabbed a child’s behind at a gated community pool last July, according to the arrest warrant obtained by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Michael Edward Smith, 66, was taking care of the child at the time the incident took place, according to the warrant.

Smith and the victim are not related, the warrant said.

The incident allegedly occurred at the community pool at Island West, a gated community in Bluffton where Smith lived.

He was arrested Monday by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy and held overnight in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

His bond was set at $25,000, according to the Beaufort County Public Index.

Smith posted bail and was released Tuesday, according to the detention center’s online records.

