Police investigating stabbing between brothers on Alljoy Road in Bluffton

One man was stabbed by his brother at a home on Alljoy Road in Bluffton Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The man is being transferred to Savannah Memorial Hospital due to the severity of his wounds, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

After 5 p.m. Tuesday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Hilton Head Hospital regarding a stabbing victim, the release said.

At the hospital, deputies learned that the stabbing occurred between two brothers, the release said.

The suspect was identified and is in custody, according to the release.

Sheriff’s Office investigators will be at the home along the 200 block of Alljoy Road over the next few hours to process evidence and interview witnesses, the release said.

There is no public safety threat, the release said.