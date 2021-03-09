Crime & Public Safety

Police investigating stabbing between brothers on Alljoy Road in Bluffton

One man was stabbed by his brother at a home on Alljoy Road in Bluffton Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The man is being transferred to Savannah Memorial Hospital due to the severity of his wounds, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

After 5 p.m. Tuesday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Hilton Head Hospital regarding a stabbing victim, the release said.

At the hospital, deputies learned that the stabbing occurred between two brothers, the release said.

The suspect was identified and is in custody, according to the release.

Sheriff’s Office investigators will be at the home along the 200 block of Alljoy Road over the next few hours to process evidence and interview witnesses, the release said.

There is no public safety threat, the release said.

Profile Image of Kacen Bayless
Kacen Bayless
A reporter for The Island Packet covering local government and development, Kacen Bayless is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with an emphasis in investigative reporting. In the past, he’s worked for St. Louis Magazine, the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and the Columbia Business Times. His work has garnered Missouri and South Carolina Press Association awards for investigative, enterprise, in-depth, health, growth and government reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service