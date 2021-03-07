2 Beaufort residents dead, 1 injured after crashing car into a tree on Saturday

Two people were killed and one was injured in a Saturday afternoon car crash in Lady’s Island, South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The car, a 2019 Chevy Camaro, veered to the left while taking a curve on Brickyard Point Road South before running off the road and hitting a tree.

Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said Sunday that two individuals were pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the deceased is Joseph Ravenscroft, a 25-year-old Beaufort resident who was riding in the back seat of the car.

Ott declined to name the other deceased individual, a 29-year-old Beaufort resident who was driving the car, until their family had been notified.

Autopsies for the deceased are scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Medical University of South Carolina, Ott said.