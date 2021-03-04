Crime & Public Safety

Man injured in shooting at Beaufort apartments near Boundary Street, police say

A shooting in a Beaufort neighborhood near Boundary Street left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Maj. Bob Bromage said there’s no update on his condition.

At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting outside of a home on Centerview Drive in Polk Village, an area behind businesses such as Chick-Fil-A and Palmetto State Bank on Boundary Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said those involved ran away, and the agency is interviewing witnesses in order to identify them.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He reports on crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service