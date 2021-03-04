Man injured in shooting at Beaufort apartments near Boundary Street, police say

A shooting in a Beaufort neighborhood near Boundary Street left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Maj. Bob Bromage said there’s no update on his condition.

At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting outside of a home on Centerview Drive in Polk Village, an area behind businesses such as Chick-Fil-A and Palmetto State Bank on Boundary Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said those involved ran away, and the agency is interviewing witnesses in order to identify them.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.