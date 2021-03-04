A Facebook post caused the argument that led to Jasper County shooting, police say

A Wednesday shooting in Ridgeland that left one man injured and deputies searching for the suspected shooter was instigated by a Facebook post, police say.

Just before noon, deputies responded to Orange Grove Road and found an 18-year-old who had been shot in the shoulder, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man told police he had gone to a home near Hummingbird Drive and Bees Creek Road to speak with a woman about a Facebook post when they began arguing.

As he was leaving the home, the woman shot a single bullet through the man’s vehicle and struck him. A front-seat passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Jakeiyra Jenkins, and police say she left the scene before they arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for her arrest on two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of malicious injury to property.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Jenkins’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a second shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of Grahamville Road and Henry Lawton Road, but officers found no evidence, and people, including the person who reported the incident, would not cooperate with law enforcement, spokesperson Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said. That area of Ridgeland near I-95 Exit 21 had multiple shootings in a short period of time earlier this year.